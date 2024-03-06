Q4 2023 InspireMD Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, welcome to InspireMD's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to Chuck Padala, LifeSci Advisors Please proceed.



Chuck Padala - LifeSci Advisors - IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone.



Thank you for joining us for the InspireMD fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and corporate update conference call. Joining us today from InspireMD are CEO, Marvin Slosman; and CFO, Craig Shore



During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements not historical facts, which are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.



For more information about these risks, please refer to the risk factors described in INSPIRE and