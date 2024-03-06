Q4 2023 Oddity Tech Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Maria Lycouris - Oddity Tech Ltd - Analyst



I'm joined by Oran Holtzman, Oddity, Co-Founder and CEO; Dr. Evan Zhao, Oddity, Chief Science Officer; and Lindsay Drucker Mann, Oddity Global CFO.



Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could