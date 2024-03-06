Mar 06, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Donald Kayne - Canfor Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the Canfor and Canfor Pulp Q4 2023 results conference call. I'm going to make a few comments before I turn things over to Kevin Edgson, Canfor Pulp's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pat Elliott, Chief Financial Officer of Canfor