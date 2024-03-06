Full Year 2023 MDxHealth SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the MDxHealth fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the company will make forward-looking statements during today's call, whether in prepared remarks or during the Q&A session, these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Risk Factors section of the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically in the company's annual report on Form 20-F.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael McGarrity - MDxHealth SA - CEO & Director



Thanks, Ludy. Thank you all for joining us for our fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings conference call for MDxHealth. With me today is Ron Kalfus, Chief Financial Officer.



Commercial execution and operating