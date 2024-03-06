Mar 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Telfer era Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. This call is being webcasted live via the Events page of the Investors section of healthcare's website, triple w. dot telkom.com. This call is the property of tall fair and any recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the express written consent of Telstra is strictly prohibited. As a reminder, this webcast is being recorded. You may listen to a replay of this webcast by going to the Investors section of Telstra's website.



I would now like to turn the call over to Raffi Ecuadorian Solzira Pharmaceuticals' Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Raffi Asadorian - Talphera Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you for joining us on the call today. This afternoon, we announced our fourth quarter 2023 financial results and associated business plan business updates in a press release. This press release can be found within the Investors section of our website.



With me today are Vince Angotti, our Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Pam Palmer,