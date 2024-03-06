Q4 2024 Descartes Systems Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Descartes Systems Group's quarterly results conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Pagan. Please go ahead.



J. Scott Pagan - Descartes Systems Group Inc - President and Chief Operating Officer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO, and Allan Brett, CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that was issued earlier. Portions of today's call other than historical performance include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and these statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of those laws.



These forward-looking statements include statements relating to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Descartes' operating performance, financial results and