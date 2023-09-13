Sep 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Oliver Green
Brave Bison Group plc - Executive Chairman
* Theo Green
Brave Bison Group plc - Chief Growth Officer
* Philippa Norridge
Brave Bison Group plc - CFO
=====================
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Brave Bison Group plc interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)
The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate to do so.
Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Oliver Green, Executive Chairman. Good morning, sir.
Oliver Green - Brave Bison Group plc - Executive Chairman
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for dialing in to our Investor Meet Company presentation. I'm Oli Green, Executive Chairman of Brave Bison
Half Year 2023 Brave Bison Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 13, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...