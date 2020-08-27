RWS Holdings PLC to Acquire SDL PLC Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning, everybody. Richard and David and I are very pleased to have this opportunity to present what we believe is a highly significant development in the language service provision world because the combination of RWS and SDL will create the world's leading language services and technology group.



If I could see the first slide and the next one, this summarizes the key financial parts of the transaction. It is an all-share offer by RWS for SDL. The ratio being 70.5% for the ongoing RWS shareholders of the combined entity, 29.5% for SDL, an offer price therefore of 907p and approximate offer equity value of GBP 854 million and a premium of just over 50%.



