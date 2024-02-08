Full Year 2023 StarHub Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Amelia Lee - StarHub Ltd - Head, Investor Relations



Hi everyone, thank you very much for joining us this evening for StarHub FY 2023 results. As usual, this evening, we have Nikhil, our CEO; Dennis, our CFO; Johan, our Chief of Consumer; and Kit, our Chief of Enterprise here on the panel. So Nikhil will start off, as usual, with highlights and then (technical difficulty).



Nikhil Eapen - StarHub Ltd - Chief Executive and Executive Director



Yeah. Thank you, Amelia, and thank you all for joining us for our FY 2023 results. So a good evening to you.



So I'll start off with financial highlights and chat a little bit first about service revenue. We were able to grow 5% year on year, which we're quite happy with. We grew across all business segments, which is something I'll elaborate on shortly.



Now when we look at our service EBITDA margin and EBITDA dollars, you can see that we expanded our margin to about 21.7%, and we were able to grow our service site EBITDA dollars by about 14% to $432 million.



Now there are three points here: Number