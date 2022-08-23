Half Year 2022 Merafe Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Merafe Interim Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Zanele Matlala. Please go ahead.



Zanele Joyce Matlala - Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to the Merafe results presentation for the 6 months ended 30 June 2022. Ditabe and I will take you through the results, and we also have Japie Fullard, the CEO of Glencore Alloys with us and he will assess towards operational questions.



Although we recorded solid results for the 6 months to 30 June, it doesn't quite reflect the uncertainties and challenges experienced during the period. We had to contend with geopolitical issues such as the war in Ukraine, China Zero-COVID-19 policy and persistent inflation. Locally logistics challenges and unreliable power supply were also factors.



If we move to Slide 4, there were no fatalities in the 6 months, and the TRIFR improved by 11%. As mentioned earlier, there has