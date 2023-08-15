Half Year 2023 Merafe Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Zanele Joyce Matlala - Merafe Resources Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Welcome to Merafe's interim results presentation for the period ended 30 June 2023. Ditabe and I will take you through the results. And we also have Japie Fullard, CEO of Glencore Alloys, with us to assist with operational questions.



The first half of 2023 was characterized by similar challenges to those we had in 2022 financial year. These included persistent high inflation, unreliable electricity supply and logistics challenges. Despite these challenges, Merafe recorded solid results.



If we move to Slide 4, which is the year -- or the half year at a glance, no fatalities were recorded in the first half of 2023, and there was improvement in the total recordable injury frequency rate. There was no impact of