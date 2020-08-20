Aug 20, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



Next up, we have Kingston Resources and its Managing Director, Andrew Corbett. Guys, this company has been smashing it out of the park recently. They have got a project in WA. But we're also going to hit up to PNG to their Misima Gold Project, which is the gift that keeps on giving, now has a 3.2 million ounces of a long-life, low-cost gold operation. And they did a -- their share price was $0.07 in March. They did a recent placement at $0.16 and were in the high $0.20s at the moment.



So it's a great story. Here to tell it, please welcome Andrew Corbett. Over to you, Andrew.



Andrew Corbett - Kingston Resources Ltd - MD



Thank you, Kerry, and a great introduction. It's certainly been a interesting six-month period, I must admit, with the rising completed now. And we're very excited about both projects, obviously, particularly Misima, which we'll go through in a lot of detail today; and our WA project, which we're also drilling at the moment. So that's quite exciting news for -- [hopefully] there.



So our strategy really has been to