Andrew Corbett - Kingston Resources Ltd - CEO & MD



Thank you for the introduction, and appreciate the opportunity to present at the Resources Rising Star Conference. It's our first time as Kingston and presenting Misima. I'll talk you through the story, and the strategy, and a bit of the history, and I'm sure you'll appreciate where we are and where we're going today.



So, we've got the two gold projects, Misima Gold Project in PNG, currently 3.2 million ounces of gold, plus a nice 8 million ounces of silver. It's extensive mining history. So, the project operated for 15 years. It was a high-margin asset for Placer [dime] in the 80s and 90s, and actually closed in 2004, and hasn't really been worked or operated or drilled since then.



Pre-feasibility study is underway and due this quarter, so basically, in the coming weeks. Drilling is busy. We got going after COVID-19 restrictions in early October, and both rigs have now ramped up and underway with the 8,000 meter program. So, that's predominantly infill drilling, but also some extension drilling. And then we'll move on to more