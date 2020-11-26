Nov 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Nicholas Reid - Reid Corporation - Moderator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. My name is Nicholas Reid from Reid Corporate. And on behalf of Kingstone Resources, it's my pleasure to welcome you to this special investor webinar.



Well, it's been a big weight for Kingston with the release of the pre-feasibility study for the company's 100 percent owned Misima Gold Project in PNG. This (technical difficulty) study has well and truly cemented Kingstone's position as one of the up-and-coming gold development stories on the ASX, confirming the potential to develop a robust, large-scale, long-life, and low-cost gold mine in the Asia Pacific with forecast production of 130,000 ounces per annum over a 17-year life.



As many of those familiar with the story would know that PFS has outlined a blueprint to bring one of the great gold mines of the Asia Pacific back to life, building on a production history under the previous owner, [Pan Pacific] spanning some 12 years.



Before we begin today, I'd like to refer you to the recent ASX disclosures, including the PFS announcement, an updated