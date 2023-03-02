Mar 02, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Justin J. Ash - Spire Healthcare Group plc - CEO & Executive Director



to the Presentation of our Results for the Full Year Ending 31st December 2022. I'm Justin Ash, Chief Executive. Very nice to see you in person, it's good to be back here. Those of you who have been around a long time, will remember 3 years ago, just before the pandemic and I was in crutches. So things are getting better. Thanks to Instinctif for hosting us.



Unfortunately, and I might add irritatingly, ongoing works in the building where our offices are so noisy that we couldn't hold the meeting there. Today's event is hybrid. So welcome to everybody joining online. There will be a Q&A at the end. Obviously, you can ask questions in the room.



In the meantime, you're on muted. And if you've got any problems, please contact Laura Young at the address on the screen. So as what has been delighted to welcome all our visitors, we have ex co here. And