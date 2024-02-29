Feb 29, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Angus Prentice - Spire Healthcare Group PLC - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning. I'm Angus Prentice, Director of Investor Relations, and welcome to the presentation of our results for the year ended December 31, 2023. This is a hybrid event once again, and I'd therefore, like to extend a warm welcome to those of you joining on Zoom (Event Instructions) If you have any difficulties with your connection, please email Laura Young at the address shown on the screen. Justin?



Justin Ash Spire Healthcare Group PLC-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. Hello, it is a company event. I'd expect more than that. Good morning. Okay, welcome. Welcome to our presentation for the full year results for year ended December 2023 and thank you for joining us on the line. So I'm delighted to again be presenting a strong set of results this morning. So I'm going to give you an overview looking at some of our financial and non-financial highlights of the year.



Jitesh will take you through some of the financial detail. Then I'm going to come back again to expand