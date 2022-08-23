Half Year 2022 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. I'd like to welcome you to the Scale's half year results announcement for the 6 months ended 30th of June 2022. With me today is Steve Kennelly, our CFO.



Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with the NZX, which included a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on during this call. Steve and I will run through the slides and then take questions and agenda is provided on Slide 2.



Turning to Slide 4, and there's an overview of the period. We're pleased to report that Scales delivered a resilient 6-month result with an outstanding performance by Food Ingredients and steady earnings from Logistics, but impacted by lower results from our Horticulture division. Underlying net profit attributable to shareholders was $25.6 million,