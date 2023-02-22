Full Year 2023 Scales Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Scales Corporation Limited Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Andy Borland, Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Andrew James Borland - Scales Corporation Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Welcome to the Scales full year results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2022. With me today is our CFO, Steve Kennelly but Geoff Smith here as well, our Chief Operating Officer. Earlier this morning, we lodged our results with the NZX, including a presentation pack that we'll base our comments on during this call.



Steve and I'll run through the slides, then we'll take questions. If you have any further questions after the call, we'll be available for the rest of the day. Our presentation today is in 3 main parts: a summary of the results for and performance of last year; an outline of our strategy for the Global Proteins division; and an update on the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, together with the outlook for the current