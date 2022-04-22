Q1 2022 Scanfil Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤,Scanfil plc-Director - IR and External Communications



Welcome to Scanfil's Q1 2022 results webcast. My name is Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤, and I'm the Director of IR and External Communications at Scanfil. Here today, I have our CEO, Petteri Jokitalo, with me as well, and he will go shortly through our results.



Petteri, please go ahead.



Petteri Jokitalo - Scanfil plc - CEO



Thank you, Pasi. And welcome, all, also from my side to Scanfil's Q1 results call.



Q1 '22, strong demand continued under demanding circumstances. Record-high sales, EUR197 million, a 20.4% increase year on year, pretty much driven by all customer segments. What come to individual products, I could mention some locker solutions, elevator products, reverse vending machines for drinking bottles, control systems for battery solutions, indoor heating, indoor cooling systems, and we saw very robust demand. Q1 operating profit, EUR10.3 million or 5.3% operating margin; EUR 8 million net profit; and EUR0.12 earnings per share