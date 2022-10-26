Q3 2022 Scanfil Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤,Scanfil plc-Director - IR and External Communications



Good morning, and welcome to Scanfil's third-quarter results webcast. My name is Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤. I'm the Director of Investor Relations and External Communications at Scanfil. Together with me online, we have our CEO, Petteri Jokitalo, who will be presenting our results in the webcast. (Event Instructions)



Now, to the presentation. Please, Petteri, go ahead.



Petteri Jokitalo - Scanfil plc - CEO



Thank you Pasi, and welcome to Scanfil Q3 results call also from my side. We got a positive quarter in many ways. First of all, our sales was strong. We got also a strong customer demand, of course, was behind our good sales. Quarter sales, EUR212 million, was growing like 26% year on year.



Basically, all our customer segments were growing strongly, especially energy and cleantech, automation, medtech. There, we saw especially strong customer demand to continue and even further speed up.



Operating profit was EUR11.5