Q1 2023 Scanfil Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Pasi HiedanpÃ¤Ã¤,Scanfil plc-Director - IR and External Communications



Good morning. It's 10:00 AM already. So let's kick off the Scanfil's first quarter results call. Good morning. My name is Felicia and I am the Director of Investor Relations and Communications at Scanfil. Warm welcome to Scanfil's first quarter results call.



It has been arranged a Teams meeting for the first time. A couple of practicalities before our CEO, Petteri Jokitalo presents our results.



You may use the chat box for asking questions during the presentation. Questions are answered in the Q&A session. At that time, you may also ask questions verbally, if you like. A recording of this meeting will be available later today at www. scanfil.com.



Thank you. Petteri?



Petteri Jokitalo - Scanfil plc - CEO



Thank you, Pasi. Good morning, everybody. Also from my side, welcome to Scanfil's Q1 results call. Pasi, may I ask you if our presentation is visible on the screen?



Pasi HiedanpÃ¤