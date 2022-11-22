Full Year 2022 Pepkor Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

J. Erasmus - Pepkor Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



Okay. Welcome to the 2022 Pepkor annual results. My name is Pieter Erasmus. I'll be representing the team here in the overview of the results. Then Riaan, who most of you will know, will analyze the financials. And then Sean Cardinaal, who's joining us today, as well as the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, will go through the detail. And then we will answer your questions. So get ready to prepare them and we'll answer them at the end of the presentation.



So just a bit of background about Pepkor. The Pepkor today is consists of mostly PEP and Ackermans in the former retail side and a whole lot of other businesses that we've added, started very early in 1901, and Sean and myself joined not long after that, in 1998 and 2001. So we have a history with the group. We spend a lot of time in these businesses. And us coming back to the group was obviously beneficial because we've been around the group for a while.



The agenda today, we're going to have an overview of the results. Riaan as I said, will do the financial performance.