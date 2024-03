Sep 05, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 05, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Iona MacPherson

Sigma Healthcare Limited - CFO

* Mark Hooper

Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Gretel Janu

Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

* John Deakin-Bell

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - Director & Head of Healthcare in Australia and New Zealand

* Megan J. Kirby-Lewis

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Associate

* Philip Pepe

Blue Ocean Equities Pty Ltd, Research Division - Senior Industrials Analyst

* Thomas Godfrey

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Mark Hooper - Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Sigma Healthcare results presentation for the half year ending July 2019. With me this