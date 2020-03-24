Full Year 2020 Sigma Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Thanks, Myles, and welcome, everyone, to the Sigma Healthcare results presentation for the full year ending January 2020. To say it's an unusual world we're living at the moment is a gross understatement, so we're doing things slightly differently this year. And can I just briefly apologize for the delay in getting the call up. There was just quite a few people trying to dial in. So we wanted to make sure we gave everyone the chance to get on board.



So just moving into the presentation itself. As I said last year, it's never a dull day at Sigma, and it's continued over the past 12 months, and I suspect it's going to continue for quite some time yet, given