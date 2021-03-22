Full Year 2021 Sigma Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Mark Hooper - Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks. And morning, everyone, and welcome to the, Sigma Healthcare results presentation for the year ending January 2021. Nice to be able to see people face to face again, looking forward to catch up with investors over the next couple of days.



With me today is Jackie Pearson, who was appointed our group CFO in October last year. We've also got Gary Woodford, who is our Corporate Affairs Manager.



While the last year has clearly had its challenges for everyone, the Sigma business has had a strong 12 months while continuing to build a more sustainable platform for growth. Sales have been