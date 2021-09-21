Half Year 2022 Sigma Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 21, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Hooper - Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, and welcome, everyone, to this morning's half year results. With me today is Jackie Pearson, who's our Group CFO; and Gary Woodford, our Corporate Affairs Manager.



So just moving past the notice before I get into the results. As I flagged at the full year results, we ended the FY '22 year confident about further organic growth and with an increasing focus on business development opportunities. I'm pleased to say that we've made good progress on both fronts during the first half.



In terms of the format today, I'll start with some brief commentary around business performance over the last 6 months, and then I'll hand you over to