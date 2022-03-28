Full Year 2022 Sigma Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Vikesh Ramsunder - Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the results presentation for the 12 months ended January 2022. I'm Vikesh Ramsunder, the new CEO of Sigma Healthcare, and I'm joined here today by Jeff Sells, our Interim CFO; and Gary Woodford, our Corporate Affairs Manager. Jeff and I will take you through the presentation, and you are welcome to submit your questions during the webcast via the tab at the right-hand corner of the screen. This is my first presentation as part of the Sigma Healthcare Group, and I'm very pleased to have joined the organization. I joined Sigma after spending 28 years at the Clicks Group in South Africa, the last 3 of which was as Group CEO.



This is the overview of the presentation. I will take you through the review of the year. Jeff will then take you through more detail on the financial performance. I will end with the business performance and outlook for the year ahead. Gary will then read out your questions for Jeff and I to answer.



Starting with the review of the year. Sigma experienced a difficult