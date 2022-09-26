Half Year 2023 Sigma Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 26, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Vikesh Ramsunder - Sigma Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our interim results presentation for the 6 months ending July 2022. I am Vikesh Ramsunder, the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Sigma Healthcare.



Before I begin, I wish to acknowledge the Wurundjeri people of the Kulin Nation and acknowledge them as the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today. I pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging. I am joined here today by Nigel Simonsz, our new Chief Financial Officer, who commenced with the business last month; and Gary Woodford, our Head of Corporate Affairs. Together, we will take you through today's presentation.



You are welcome to submit questions during the webcast using the tab at the right corner of the screen. Gary will then read out your questions at the end of the presentation for Nigel and myself to answer. In terms of today's presentation, I will review the key highlights for our first half. Nigel will then provide some detail regarding our financial performance, and I will