Q2 2023 StealthGas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StealthGas Q2 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Michael Jolliffe, Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead.
Michael Gordon Jolliffe - StealthGas Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. I'm Michael Jolliffe, Chairman of the Board of Directors and joining me on our call today is Harry Vafias, our CEO to discuss market and company outlook and Konstantinos Sistovaris, handling Investor Relations to discuss the financial aspects.
Before we commence our presentation, I would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking statements, which reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance. At this stage, if you could all take a moment to read our disclaimer on Slide 2 of this presentation. Risks are
