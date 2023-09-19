Q3 2023 SThree PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Sep 19, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to SThree's Q3 trading update of FY '23. And yes, thank you for joining us today.



I'm here, as usual, with my colleague, Andy Beach, our CFO, who will take us through the numbers. As usual, also, we will give a brief overview of our performance before taking any questions.



The group continues to deliver resilient performance underpinned by our Contract business, which now represents 84% of group net fees. Overall, movement in group net fees remained consistent with the previous quarter.



Looking at our underlying performance, excluding the impact of our restructured businesses, the movement shows a slight quarter-on-quarter improvement. Andy will get into the numbers, and it is particularly pleasing as it validates our decision to focus on the biggest STEM markets where we have the biggest opportunity and illustrates that our market investment strategy has generated tangible benefits. In short, we know where to play and play where we can win.



As mentioned, our significant