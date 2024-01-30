Full Year 2023 SThree PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Timo Lehne - SThree PLC - CEO



Good morning and welcome and thank you for joining us today for full year results briefing. I'm joined as usual by our CFO Andy Beach.



Andrew Beach - SThree PLC - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. And together we will be walking you through the full year numbers, our strategic progress and talking a little bit on outlook. So let's get started.



Timo Lehne - SThree PLC - CEO



As a reminder of who we are for those who don't know us, SThree is a global STEM specialist talent partner, which is a unique offering in the market. We are purely focused on STEM talent. This means we place people with skills in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics into roads across a diverse range of industries and geographies. This means also that together with our candidates, we are empowering a smarter future and unlocking the full potential of our clients on a daily basis.



As many of you know, the charts on this page show our well-established strategies