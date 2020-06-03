Jun 03, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Dong-je Woo - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good morning, San Francisco, and good evening, Asia. I am Simon Woo, Bank of America tech analyst, covering Silicon Motion and the semiconductor memory chip industry.



This session is with Silicon Motion's CFO, Mr. Riyadh Lai. Riyadh has been working as a CFO for more than 10 years. And also, the IR Director, Chris, also here on the call. Again, a special thanks to Riyadh for our Global Tech Conference.



All right. Riyadh, would you like to kick off then, sir? Thank you.



Riyadh Lai - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - CFO



Sure. Sure. Sure. Simon, thank you very much for inviting us to your conference. It's a real pleasure