Q3 2021 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group 9-Month 2021 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am Head of Investor Relations at Sampo Group. I'm joined on the call by group CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud.



The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn, followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com/result.



With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks, Sami. I am pleased to be able to present another quarter of solid results for Sampo as well as continued good tempo in our strategic activities. The basis for operations is, of course, the excellent underwriting margins in P&C that have further strengthened this quarter. There have been no important changes to market structure or customer behavior, so our outlook continues to be a very positive one.



