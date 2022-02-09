Q4 2021 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am Head of Investor Relations at Sampo Group. I'm joined on the call by Group CEO and President, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud; and CEO of Hastings, Toby van der Meer.



A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com/results.



With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thank you, Sami. Please move on to Page 3. Good afternoon, then, everyone. I'm very pleased to be able to present yet another set of solid numbers and developments for our Group. Maybe the first page here speaks for itself, but let me give you a brief commentary anyway. Our underwriting culture, together with customer focus have been our trademarks for decades -- 2 decades. Few