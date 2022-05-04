Q1 2022 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group First Quarter 2022 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am Head of Investor Relations at Sampo Group. I'm joined on the call today by our Group CEO and President, TorbjÃ¶rn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud.



The call will feature a short presentation from TorbjÃ¶rn followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com/results.



With that, I hand over to you, TorbjÃ¶rn. Please go ahead.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thank you, Sami, and welcome, everyone. Our first quarter performance proved resilient to the geopolitical and economic uncertainty, and we had very strong development broadly in the group. We report excellent insurance underwriting results, and our balance sheet remains solid at the end of March, allowing the launch of a new EUR 250 million buyback program.



After a complete Nordea exit