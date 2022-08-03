Q2 2022 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group second quarter 2022 conference call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am Head of Investor Relations at Sampo Group. I'm joined on the call by group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; group CFO, Knut Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO, President & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks, Sami, and welcome, everyone. We have had a more or less flawless quarter, despite the volatile surroundings. Let me first list a few simple facts from our largest entity, If P&C. Combine ratio of 77 in the quarter with average rate increases marginally above present claims inflation, say 5 versus 4%. No reduction in retention rates or customer satisfaction as a consequence. Quite the contrary, in fact. No segment with special issues