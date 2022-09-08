Sampo plc Investor Update Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group Investor Update, which we're hosting in London today. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I am the Head of Investor Relations at Sampo.



The agenda today is a very much focused on the core of the Sampo Group, namely our Nordic P&C insurance operations. We're going to start with a presentation from Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson, on group strategy and capital allocation, after which there will be a presentation from Ricard Wennerklint, Chief of Strategy, that will dive deeper into our P&C insurance strategy. Then we'll have a short break. And after the break, we will have presentations from Morten Thorsrud, CEO of If P&C; and Ingrid Janbu Holthe, CEO of If Private. There will be 2 Q&A sessions during the day, one after Ricard's presentation before the break, and one at the end after Morten's and Ingrid's presentation. Just to let you know, the event today is filmed and recorded, and a recording will later be available on sampo.com. That's all for me.



