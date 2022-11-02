Q3 2022 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group's Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call. I'm joined on the call today by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; and Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks Sami, and good afternoon, everyone. The third quarter 2022 was very much a continuation of the successful and robust developments we have seen this year and in 2021 at Sampo. We have very strong operational momentum in our businesses, and very much build and benefit from the digital capabilities we have built over the over a number of years. At the same time, we have been positioned for higher interest rates and benefit from this in our balance sheet in fixed