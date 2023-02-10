Q4 2022 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Sampo Group Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call. Sami Taipalus, Head of Investor Relations at Sampo Group. Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud.







Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks, Sami, and welcome, everyone. I am pleased to be able to release yet again very solid figures for the quarter and the full year. Both the backward-looking cost and claims ratios as well as the forward-looking retention and rate change numbers are overall very satisfactory, especially in the Nordics. Furthermore, in this main market of ours, we observed no changes to the market structure in the latter part of the year, no start-ups, either from