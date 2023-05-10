Q1 2023 Sampo plc Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Sampo. I'm joined on the call by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; and Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO with Morten Thorsrud. The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com.



With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks, Sami, and welcome, everyone. We have enjoyed a very good start to 2023 in all important ways with solid value-creating results across all our operations. Profit before taxes increased by 30% to EUR 359 million after adjusting for IFRS 9 in the comparison period. The very short summary of the quarter would be the one on this page, I guess, with the underwriting engine of our group in the Nordic region, creating a very positive backbone to our results,