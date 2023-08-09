Aug 09, 2023 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
* Torbjorn Magnusson
Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee
Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee
Good morning. I'm Torbjorn Magnusson. I'm the CEO of Sampo Group, and it's my pleasure to give you an overview of Sampo's first half 2023 results.
Sampo has enjoyed a very good first half year with profit before taxes, up 32% year-on-year to EUR 722 million. Looking to the details of the result, they truly illustrate the quality of our P&C Insurance business with solid underwriting profits and strong growth. This is on the back of many years of investments in technology and underwriting and despite having had the highest ever large claims in a quarter in our biggest subsidiary of P&C.
Operational momentum continues to be strong across the group as Nordic markets remain stable, while pricing in the U.K. is very rapidly hardening. In
