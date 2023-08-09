Half Year 2023 Sampo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Sami Taipalus - Sampo Oyj - Head of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group First Half 2023 Conference Call. My name is Sami Taipalus, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Sampo Group. I'm joined on the call by Group CEO, Torbjorn Magnusson; Group CFO, Knut-Arne Alsaker; and CEO of If, Morten Thorsrud. The call will feature a short presentation from Torbjorn followed by Q&A. A recording of the call will later be available on sampo.com.
With that, I hand over to Torbjorn. Please go ahead.
Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee
Thanks, Sami, and good afternoon, everyone. The report in front of us is basically a direct continuation of our development over the past quite a few years in many ways. This is the Sampo you will recognize with a great deal of stability and excellence in our operational performance. As in the past few years, we show good growth. Much of this, also this time, comes from rate increases. And also this time, the increases are marginally ahead of a rather stable
