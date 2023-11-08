Q3 2023 Sampo Oyj Pre-Recorded Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Nov 08, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Knut-Arne Alsaker

Sampo Oyj - CFO & Member of Group Executive Committee



=====================

Knut-Arne Alsaker - Sampo Oyj - CFO & Member of Group Executive Committee



Good morning. My name is Knut-Arne Alsaker, and I'm the CFO of Sampo Group.



It's my pleasure to give you an overview of Sampo's latest financial results. The robust trends observed earlier in 2023 continued in the third quarter, even as much of our attention was on helping customers hit by severe weather.



Sampo's 9-month profit before tax increased to EUR 1.1 billion, up from EUR 600 million last year based on like-for-like accounting. Our strong result was partly due to excellent top line momentum.



In the third quarter, we grew premiums by 12% on an FX-adjusted basis. I am particularly encouraged by the growth in our Nordic and U.K. private businesses, where we benefit from strong positioning in the digital channel.



FX