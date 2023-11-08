Q3 2023 Sampo Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Sampo Group Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call.



Torbjorn Magnusson - Sampo Oyj - Group CEO & Chairman of Group Executive Committee



Thanks, Sami, and welcome, everyone. Our third quarter was very much a continuation of the previous ones. The headline numbers are dominated by very strong momentum in our operations and our strong development in our focus areas on the one hand, but also of a second consecutive quarter with natural perils events in the Nordics. I'll comment on both, of course. I'd like to comment upfront also that the so important underlying margin trends are unchanged in