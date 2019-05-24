Q1 2019 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of Stratec. Please go ahead.



Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Yes. Thanks, Stuart, and good morning in the United States, and good afternoon in Europe, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q1 2019 financial result presentation.



Before I commence the presentation, I would actually like to mention some housekeeping stuff. I think I don't need to read you through our safe harbor statement, and you should actually be able to download that presentation either if you're following our webcast and additionally, we should have that presentation on our website either in a few minutes or probably it's already there.



So as always, I would like to split this presentation into these 5 major