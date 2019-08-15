Aug 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the STRATEC conference call regarding today's announcement for the H1 2019 financial results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC. Please go ahead.
Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO
Yes. Thanks, Stuart, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen in Europe, and good morning in the United States. Welcome to our H1 financial results conference.
Before I start, I would like to mention some housekeeping stuff. You can download the presentation from our website or from the actual webcast.
And before I start, I would like to refer to our safe harbor statement. I think I don't need to read through that. As usual, we are trying to split this presentation into 4 major actual segments. The first one is H1 at a glance followed by some financial details. And then I would like to get you an outlook, trying to address the visible
Half Year 2019 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...