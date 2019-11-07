Q3 2019 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Stuart. And good morning in the United States, and good afternoon in Europe. Welcome to our 9 months financial presentation. As always, you can download this presentation either directly from this presentation client or through our website after the presentation.



I think it's -- there is no need to read you through the safe harbor statement, and I would like to start giving you an overview of our agenda today, which is first, I would like to discuss the 9 months figures, particularly highlighting certain KPIs and other things which happened in Q3. This will be followed by the financial review and the outlook. In Part 4 of this presentation, I would like to offer the opportunity to bring up questions and hopefully answering these questions in the course of this presentation.



So diving directly into the 9 months as we continue to show dynamic top line growth, 19.6% year-over-year, getting us to EUR 161 million in revenues compared to 9 months 2018 with only EUR 134.6 million in revenues, which