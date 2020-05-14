Q1 2020 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Yes. Thanks, Stuart. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, in Europe. And good morning in the United States. Welcome to our Q1 financial results call. Some housekeeping stuff. I think I don't need to walk you through the safe harbor statements. And actually, you can download this presentation now in the presentation mode, or you can actually download it from our website later on, if it's not already there. Jan asked me to let you note that as we have restated figures in 2019, that we will put the relevant quarters on our website within the very next 2 days. So the restated quarters for 2019 will be on our website in a few days.



I would like to walk you through the agenda of today. So we start with what happened in Q1, then I would like to get you a financial review, followed by the outlook and then getting into the Q&A session, if you have any questions.



First quarter of 2020. We continued growing like the year before in the area of 20%, top line actually by 21.3% year-over-year, leading us to EUR 56.5 million