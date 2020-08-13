Q2 2020 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the STRATEC conference call regarding today's announcement of the H1 2020 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of STRATEC. Please go ahead, sir.



Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Yes. Good morning in the United States and good afternoon in Europe and the U.K. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our H1 conference call.



Before we start, I would like to mention some housekeeping stuff. I think it makes no sense to walk you through the safe harbor statement. I just want to mention that you can download this presentation either from the web client you're probably sitting in front of or from our homepage later on.



It is quite common, the structure of this presentation will be split into 5 major segments. I would like to get you an overview of what actually happened in H1, then some