Q4 2020 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Stratec conference call regarding today's announcement for the full year 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions)I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcus Wolfinger, CEO of Stratec. Please go ahead.



Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of Board of Management & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Emma, and good afternoon in Europe and good morning in the United States. Welcome to our full year 2020 financial results discussion. I think I don't need to walk you through our text regarding forward-looking statements, and that's why I want to dive directly into the presentation. As always, we are intending to split this presentation into 4 major segments. I would like to show you the results of 2020 in an overview, then I would like to have a financial review with you together, then certainly, at this point, because I think that the 2 top items are actually fairly clear. Certainly, I want to discuss the outlook and the contributor